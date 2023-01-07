Henry’s Haulage damaged by fire

Fire today damaged a section of Henry's Haulage Service Limited, which is located on First Street near Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

Two fire units responded to the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries.

Traffic along the busy thoroughfare has been diverted by the police as firefighters continue their operation.

