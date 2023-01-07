McKenzie addresses St Thomas municipality land deal

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie says no land transaction can be effected by any local authority without the expressed permission of the central government.

The declaration came amid commercial land arrangements involving the St Thomas Municipal Corporation concerning land on which the former Yallahs Market was located.

In a statement today, McKenzie said any such prospective arrangement that may involve a local authority must be submitted to the Ministry for consideration.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has a Land Divestment Committee that receives and reviews all such matters and makes recommendations to me as the responsible Minister for approval. In particular circumstances, the issues involved may well require the permission of Cabinet. No municipal corporation, in St Thomas or anywhere in the country, can engage in any lease-holding, rental, land acquisition, sale or related arrangement without obtaining official consent,” McKenzie declared.

“In the particular circumstances reported concerning land on which the former Yallahs Market was located, I am aware that the lease in question has expired. Therefore, no consideration of renewal can take place without invoking the process I have outlined,” he added.

McKenzie sought to assure that his Ministry is monitoring the situation and will continue to observe all the laws and policies that exist to preserve the financial integrity of the local government system.

