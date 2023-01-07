Policeman found dead in his car in St Ann

A policeman was found dead inside his car along the main road in Exchange, St Ann last night.

He is Detective Sergeant Lloyd Kelly, who was stationed at the Runaway Bay Police Station and who lived in Bonham Heights in Exchange.

The police say about 8:40 p.m. Kelly's BMW motor car was seen parked along the roadway with the emergency four-way lights on.

Upon enquiries, he was seen in the driver's seat and appeared to be unresponsive.

The police were called to the scene.

They say a medical team from Crooks Criticare was called in and who performed CPR on Kelly, however, no signs of life emerged.

He was subsequently taken to the St Ann's Bay Hospital by the medical team where he saw pronounced dead.

The police say no foul play is suspected.

His licensed firearm was retrieved and is currently in the custody of the police.

His death has left his colleagues in St Ann and the wider Jamaica Constabulary Force in mourning.

