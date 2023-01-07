SOE regulations became effective once declared – Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, says that the emergency regulations governing the States of Public Emergency (SOEs) announced on December 28 in eight parishes became effective once declared.

She was speaking in the Upper House on Friday, where the regulations were tabled.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced SOEs for the parishes of St Ann, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston, St Andrew, St James, Westmoreland and Hanover to curtail increased criminal activities in those areas and bolster public safety.

Johnson Smith, who is the Leader of Government Business, clarified reports that the regulations were to be debated or approved in the Upper House on January 6.

“I just want to make it clear that the only action intended today, as has been our process, was the tabling of the regulations, so we have not changed the agenda today. This had always been the intention as is a part of the process. The regulations are effective once they are made. They are gazetted, dated as provided,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The tabling here is a matter of the process which we have continued to follow, and they will be similarly tabled in [the House of Representatives] next week,” she added.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.