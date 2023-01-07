Traffic changes for Port Henderson road in Portmore due to leak repair

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising motorists of traffic changes along a section of the Port Henderson Main Road in Portmore, St Catherine as it moves to undertake leak repair works.

The repair work, which will be conducted along the eastbound lane, will commence from 9 p.m. on Monday, January 9 to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

This work will not affect regular water supply to customers.

However, motorists travelling from Naggo Head will be required to utilise the westbound side of the roadway, which will become a dual carriageway during the work period.

Where possible, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

