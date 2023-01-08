Baptism a radical call to righteousness and justice

“Respected British-Jamaican writer and poet Dr Velma McClymont is calling on members of the Commonwealth Caribbean to defend the biracial Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle against outright racist attacks being meted out to her in some sections of the British media.” The Jamaica Observer of January 2, 2023 carried this report under the heading, ‘Defend Meghan Markle’.

This Sunday after the Epiphany when we celebrate the Baptism of our Lord, it is rather fitting to reflect on the lessons and such issues as racism, righteousness, justice, and baptism.

Jesus goes to John for baptism. In Matthew 3, John questions Jesus’ request for baptism, “I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?” Jesus responds with an interesting word. “Let it be so now; for it is proper for us in this way to fulfil all righteousness.”

How interesting since Isaiah speaks of the servant of Yahweh who will be the agent of justice. And the word righteousness has biblical resonance with the word justice.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Interestingly, January 6 marks the 12th day of Christmas on which the church observes the Epiphany which celebrates the revelation of Christ to the gentiles. Ever notice the token black man in nativity scenes. That is a reminder of the gentile world also being represented in the Christmas story.

Baptism is not just about water and ordinances. Baptism should also be associated with ways of righteousness and justice.

The gentile world is important to God. And so, in the Acts reading, Peter observes that God shows no favouritism. He, a Jew, must not only go into the home of Cornelius, but he would also be invited to eat with Cornelius’ family!

The Netflix documentary with Meghan and Harry has revealed much about how mainstream media can also be manipulated by those with the power and the glory.

Even in Jesus’ day, the evils of classism, racism, and colonialism prevailed.

We as Jamaicans – members of the oppressed world, must rise and take a stand for the ways of righteousness and justice. In 2023, we should do all in our power to move towards becoming a republic. We should do all in our power to advocate for the Caricom 10-point plan regarding reparatory justice. We should also continue to be watchmen for good governance and the protection of human rights and justice for all.

Racism and classism are justice concerns. Regarding the Meghan Markle story, The Observer newspaper notes, “It is felt that Markle is treated harshly especially by the British tabloid press primarily because of her ethnic background. Ever since her relationship with the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry became public – from their courtship to marriage and throughout their stay in the royal family — Markle, the first-known mixed-race member of the modern British royal family, has been vilified by sections of the British media, subjecting her to numerous unsavoury articles rife with racial undertones.”

Interestingly, reflections on the baptism of Jesus are inseparable from the practices of fair play and justice. In Acts 10, the points are made, “Then Peter began to speak to them: ‘I truly understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him. You know the message he sent to the people of Israel, preaching peace by Jesus Christ— he is Lord of all. That message spread throughout Judea, beginning in Galilee after the baptism that John announced: how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power; how he went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the Devil, for God was with him.”

The Netflix documentary shows graphically and evidentially how mainstream media are often manipulated by oppressive agendas. One wonders, when people treat their own with disdain, how might they treat us who are strangers? Still noted re the Meghan story, “The latest attack came from British broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Clarkson who wrote in a column in December that he hated Meghan Markle ‘on a cellular level’.” He then made his hatred even more obvious.

In the article, Clarkson said he was “dreaming of the day when she [Markle] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” eerily reflective of a scene featuring Queen Cersei from the popular Game of Thrones series.

When bullying is paraded across a nation with the minority victim screaming to deaf ears for justice, we see an image of how the system is set. Systemic racism is deaf to the cries for justice. I like how the Jamiekan Nyuu Testiment translates the word ‘righteousness’ when in Matthew 3:15 it states, “So Jiizas ansa im se, “Rait ya nou, du wa mi aks yu fi du, da wie ya wi wi du aal we Gad waahn wi fi du!” So Jan se aarait den an du it.” In other words, when we do what God wants us to do, then we do the right thing. We do righteousness and justice.

There is an interesting court scene in Isaiah 41 where gentile nations are being engaged by God. God recognises that there is none available to give an answer to the various challenges and concerns. However, the servant song of Isaiah brings good news in Chapter 42, “Here is my servant, whom I uphold, my chosen, in whom my soul delights; I have put my spirit upon him; he will bring forth justice to the nations. He will not cry or lift up his voice or make it heard in the street; a bruised reed he will not break and a dimly burning wick he will not quench; he will faithfully bring forth justice.” The Jews understood this servant to be the Messiah who would come. Christians recognise him as Jesus the Christ.

May Christians in 2023 become even more reflective agents of the servant in Isaiah. May the baptised recall the significance of Matthew 3:17. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.” On this Sunday when many sections of the church observe the Baptism of our Lord, may we renew our baptismal vows again promising to renounce injustice and all the evil powers of the world. May 2023 be a watershed year for advocacy leading to reparatory justice and the establishment of the Republic of Jamaica.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell, Anglican priest and advocate for human rights seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com