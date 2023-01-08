Clarendon man charged for machete attack on relative

The police have charged a Clarendon man for allegedly attacking a relative with a machete.

Twenty-six-year-old Jason Hamilton is also being accused of confronting the police team that responded to the incident, which occurred at his Chapelton home.

Hamilton was charged on Friday with two counts of assault at common-law.

His court date is being finalised.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that about 3 p.m., the police were summoned after Hamilton allegedly used a machete to chop a relative.

On arrival of the police, Hamilton was found armed with a hammer and other cutting implements.

According to the police, a confrontation ensued between him and lawmen, during which Hamilton was shot and injured.

He was transported to hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

He was later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.