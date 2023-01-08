Homemade gun seized in St Mary, man arrested

The St Mary police on Saturday took a man into custody following the seizure of an illegal homemade gun along with ammunition in Tremolesworth district in Highgate.

The police report that about 10:10 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man with an object in his hand.

On seeing the police, the man reportedly dropped the object and ran.

The police say the object was retrieved and the man was caught.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

