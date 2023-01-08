Mechanical issue at plant impacting water supply in sections of Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the water supply challenges being experienced in sections of Clarendon are due to a mechanical issue at its Goshen Water Facility.

This has affected distribution (low pressures/no water conditions) to the communities supplied by the facility.

Areas affected are Goshen, Brixton Hill, White Chapel, Mount Valley, Mocho Road, Eden, and Ashley.

The company says every effort is being made to complete the necessary repair work by Friday, January 20.

In the interim, water will be trucked to the affected areas upon request.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.