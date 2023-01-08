Minors among 13 arrested in Portland ganja bust

The police are reporting that two minors were among 13 persons taken into custody on Saturday in Portland following the seizure of approximately 600 pounds of compressed ganja.

They say the illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3.3 million.

The seizure was made during an operation on Long Road in Manchioneal.

The police report that about 9 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of an Isuzu motor truck with passengers aboard to stop.

He complied and the vehicle was searched under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

During the search, 600 pounds of compressed ganja were found in their possession, according to the police.

They were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

