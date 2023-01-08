Portland man charged over knife attack on girlfriend

A Portland man who allegedly attacked his girlfriend after accusing her of cheating has been charged.

Charged with wounding with intent is 28-year-old Quton Smith, a farmer of Red Hassle Road in Port Antonio.

Smith was arrested and charged on Saturday.

His court date is yet to be set.

The police say the incident happened on the night of December 28 last year.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m., the woman went to a relative's house to pick up her child.

It is further reported that Smith showed up and started accusing her of cheating, during which an argument develop between them.

It is alleged that Smith pulled a ratchet knife and started stabbing his girlfriend all over her body.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was admitted.

Smith was later arrested and charged.

