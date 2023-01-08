Sangster airport urges extra early arrival amid busy season

Amid heavy passengers expected for the month of January, the operator of the Sangster International Airport in St James is urging travellers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.

In a statement today, MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ) said this is important to avoid delays and missing one's flight.

MBJ is also strongly encouraging passengers to check in online for their flights to ensure smooth procedures at the airport.

Passengers issued with a mobile boarding pass by their airline and who are travelling without checked bags can proceed directly to the security checkpoint, MBJ noted.

To reduce congestion in the check-in area, only passengers and persons assisting passengers with special needs are encouraged on the inside, it added.

Arriving passengers are encouraged to complete Immigration and Customs forms online at https://enterjamaica.com/ before arrival to reduce wait time.

MBJ says these initiatives are a few of several being undertaken to improve the overall passenger experience at the Sangster International Airport during this busy season.

