St Catherine North police division murder-free so far

The homicide-busy St Catherine North police division has so far maintained a clear murder sheet.

Head of the division's crime portfolio Detective Inspector Steadman Bailey says cops are keeping up the pressure on criminals.

It was noted that this time last year the division recorded seven murders.

For 2023 so far, the figure is zero.

For all of 2022, the division recorded 146 murders.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bailey says the police will continue to be relentless in crime fighting.

''So far, it has been a collective effort to get the crime producers and also to solve disputes before they escalate. We don't want to speak too soon, but we are thankful for the positive results to date."

The absence of murders so far in the division has been welcomed by the St Catherine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“It is a great feeling within the business community as each time there is a murder it adversely affects commerce," said chamber president Dennis Robotham.

St Catherine is one of eight parishes currently under a state of public emergency.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.