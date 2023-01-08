St James labourer charged for robbery at MoBay supermarket

A St James labourer has been charged in connection with the October 2022 robbery at a supermarket in Montego Bay.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Dixon, otherwise called 'Tony', was charged on Friday with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm following an identification parade.

The police report that at 9 p.m. on October 1 last year, Dixon, who is from Sign Orange in St James, went to the supermarket and held up a security guard at gunpoint.

A tussle ensued during which shots rang out injuring Dixon, the police reported.

According to the police, he then disarmed the security guard of his licensed firearm and ran from the supermarket.

