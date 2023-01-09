Chinese businessmen shot and injured in attempted robbery in Mandeville 

Two Chinese business operators were this morning shot and injured during an attempted robbery in the Ingleside community in Mandeville, Manchester.

According to the police, the two men were travelling with large amounts of cash at approximately 11:30 am when they realised they were being trailed by a motor vehicle.

The men pulled up to the businessmen and ordered them to pull over. When they did not comply, the men opened fire on the businessmen.

A police source said the injured men drove themselves to the hospital where they are now being treated.

They are said to be in stable condition.

- Tamara Bailey

