Cookshop operator shot and injured in Guy's Hill

The Guy's Hill police in St Catherine are now searching for persons who shot and injured a cookshop operator on Monday morning.

It is reported that about 4 a.m., the man went to his place of business to start meal preparation.

He was at the rear of the premises when explosions were heard.

He was later found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he has been admitted.

- Rasbert Turner

