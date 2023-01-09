Guilty plea expected in American missionaries murder case

One of the alleged killers in the 2016 murder of two American missionaries in St Mary is expected to plead guilty.

Attorney-at-law Dian Jobson this morning told the Home Circuit Court that after having mature discussions with her client, Dwight Henry, he wishes to take a certain course of action and she is to have further discussions with him regarding the details.

Consequently, the matter which was set for trial this morning, was postponed to tomorrow.

The other defendant, Andre Thomas, has indicated through his attorney Leroy Equiano that he will be proceeding to trial.

Both were remanded.

The men are jointly charged for the murder of Randy Hentzel, 48, and Harold Nichols, 53.

Both were found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1.

The two were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles about 8 a.m.

Attorney-at-law Althea Freeman also represented Thomas, while Kerry-Ann Duhaney appeared for Henry.

