Seven judges sworn in to higher office

Seven members of the judiciary were sworn in to higher office for the Hilary Term by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen on Friday.

Justices Annmarie Lawrence-Grainger and Althea Jarrett have been appointed as Puisne Judges in the Supreme Court, with effect from January 9; while Stephany Orr, Opal Smith, and Dale Staple have been appointed as Acting Puisne Judges for the period January 9 to March 31.

Also taking the Oath of Office as Masters-in-Chambers were Sherna Reid and Carla Thomas, with effect from January 9.

In his charge to the appointees, the governor general urged them to exercise wisdom in the administration of justice, noting that their appointment is testament of their commitment to defending the integrity of this important institution.

“I extend my congratulations to you all who have risen to a platform of great responsibility and service in Jamaica. I wish you all the best as you carry out your tasks and responsibility with integrity and dignity,” he said.

The Governor-General also commended Chief Justice Bryan Sykes for leading the charge to improve the efficacy and the output of courts across Jamaica, “while ensuring that the judiciary holds fast to the high ideals of public service and the delivery of the highest standards of justice”.

In his remarks, Justice Sykes offered hearty congratulations to the appointees and reminded them of the gravity of the responsibilities of their office.

“As judicial officers you are expected to act in accordance with your oath at all times and to conduct yourself in a manner, both on and off the bench, that does not compromise your position as a judge and the judiciary as a whole,” he emphasised.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Justice Lawrence-Grainger expressed gratitude to her peers, mentors, family, friends and well-wishers for their unwavering support, which has assisted in achieving this milestone.

