Work begins on Hopewell Police Station

WESTERN BUREAU:

Residents of Hopewell and surrounding communities in Hanover are now pleased that work has started to establish a police station in the seaside Hanover town.

After years of lobbying by Superintendent Sharon Beeput, who heads the Hanover Police Division, clearing of the site has started and refurbishing work set to commence on the building immediately thereafter to make it suitable for housing the station.

“We are expected to occupy this building some time early this year, but I cannot say when,” Beeput told The Gleaner last week.

Pressed for a more definitive timeline, she said “hopefully before the financial year ends”, adding that the project is being undertaken by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Residents and business operators in Hopewell have been clamouring for a police facility in the area as it is one of the fastest-growing areas in eastern Hanover, both in terms of residential and commercial activities.

Although the Sandy Bay Police Station is only four miles away, the distance has been proving to be a setback when it comes to effective policing within the Hopewell area.

“When there is need for the police in the area, the time it used to take for them to arrive from Sandy Bay was unacceptable and not conducive to good policing and the upkeep of law and order in the area,” lamented Petra Foster, chairperson of the Hanover Parish Development Committee.

In also giving his blessing to the project, Derrick Wright, president of the Hopewell Citizens’ Association, said: “The level of economic activity, traffic and other legal happenings underscores the need for such a facility in the area.”

The police station is being established on premises at the entrance to a residential area known as Pondpiece. A building is already located on the property, which is owned by the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The HMC has leased the property to the JCF at a peppercorn rate of $1,000 per year.

Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who chairs the HMC, said: “In the interest of the safety of the peace-loving people of this parish in general, and the people of Hopewell and its surrounding districts, in particular, the HMC did not hesitate to make the land and building available to the JCF at a reasonable cost.”

He said that the move was supported by all councillors without any hesitation.

“This should have been done years ago, but then, it is never too late for a shower of rain,” one Hopewell resident commented last week after hearing that work had started on the facility.

Residents of the town said they are looking forward to a stronger police presence on the streets of the town to help tackle crime and bring order to the on the streets of the often-congested town.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com