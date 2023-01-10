Canada’s int’l development minister to visit Jamaica, Barbados

Canada’s minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, will travel to Jamaica and Barbados from January 9 to 14, arriving in Jamaica on January 11.

During his visit, Minister Sajjan will hold discussions with regional officials on shared priorities, including justice, human rights and gender equality, health ( inclusive of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign), and strengthening health systems for the prevention of future pandemics. “Canada’s long-standing and continued commitment to justice reform in Jamaica is unwavering. We know that there is no equality without justice, and that there is no justice without equality. That is why, together, we must strengthen institutions, systems and legislation. We need to advance the rights of women and girls, and we need to improve outcomes for all disadvantaged groups,” said Minister Sajjan.

He is scheduled to visit project sites and meet with key stakeholders to discuss climate resilience and the region’s ability to prepare for and manage natural disasters.

Jamaica is a long-standing development partner of Canada and the largest recipient of Canadian bilateral assistance in the Caribbean Community after Haiti.

A release noted that the visit is expected to deepen Canada’s commitment to Jamaica and Barbados, demonstrate support for local and regional priorities in the Caribbean, and increase the minister’s role as champion of the United Nations-Commonwealth strategy for small island developing states (SIDS).

The strategy supports SIDS to overcome their vulnerabilities and build resilience in the face of mounting development challenges.

Canada and Jamaica have shared strong bilateral relations since Jamaica gained Independence from the United Kingdom in 1962. Beyond a deep friendship, both countries benefit from a rich and diverse bilateral relationship founded on a shared democratic heritage, common values, and strong people-to-people ties, including a large and vibrant Canadian-Jamaican diaspora community of over 300,000 people.

The Canada-Jamaica relationship also encompasses trade and investment, security and defence, and development cooperation. Additionally, Canadians farms employ about 10,000 Jamaicans annually as part of Canada’s Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme.