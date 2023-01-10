Case against accused in murder of American missionaries adjourned to Tuesday afternoon

The Home Circuit will hear at 2 p.m. today whether one of the alleged killers in the 2016 murder of two American missionaries in St Mary will plead guilty.

Dwight Henry, through his lawyer, Dian Jobson had indicated yesterday that he wished to plead guilty, and she would get further details from him.

Consequently, the matter was rescheduled for this morning.

However, when the case was called up Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn informed Justice Leighton Pusey that after having certain discussions, it would be mutually beneficial if the matter was adjourned for later.

She also indicated that the indictment on which Henry and his co-accused Andre Thomas are jointly charged with two counts each of murder has been severed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hence, Thomas' case was set for Thursday, and he was remanded.

The men are charged for the murder of Randy Hentzel, 48, and Harold Nichols, 53.

Both were found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1.

The two were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles about 8 a.m.

Attorney-at-law Althea Freeman and Leroy Equiano represented Thomas, while Kerry-Ann Duhaney appeared for Henry.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.