Clergyman charges cops to fight corruption within force

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been charged to join the fight against corruption within their ranks.

The call came from clergyman Bishop Dr Rowan Edwards at today's New Year's Breakfast hosted by the Non-Geographic Formations Number 2 of the Chaplaincy Services Branch of the JCF at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Edwards, in his keynote presentation, charged that the presence of rogue cops in the JCF is damaging the integrity of the force.

“Corruption is big in this country… sad to say but there are some police officers who know these guys, are in line with them and are collecting big money off criminality. They are creating negative things for the nation because if they are involved in criminality how are we gonna get rid of criminals? If they are taking bribes, how are we gonna get rid of corruption?”

Edwards said he understood the challenges faced by upstanding cops but assured them that God would help them to conquer the forces that are intent on damaging the JCF.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The clergyman cited the example of Rwanda where genocide was prevalent until President Paul Kagame decided to take a stance against corruption.

“He stood up and said 'Not under my watch. This corruption has to stop'. The first thing he did was to deal with the rogue cops – he got rid of everyone one of them and now Rwanda has become peaceful.”

- Christopher Serju

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.