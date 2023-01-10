Construction worker charged over Manchester robbery

Manchester construction worker 38-year-old Courtney Folkes, otherwise called 'Junior', has been charged over a robbery at a business in the parish.

Folkes was charged on Monday with shop breaking and larceny after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

The police say the incident happened on the night of Friday, January 06 in Woodlawn Crescent in Georges Valley.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that at about 10 p.m., the complainant securely locked his business establishment and went home.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Upon his return the following day, he realised that a padlock was missing from the grille.

It is alleged that Folkes gained entry and took several items from the premises.

A report was made to the police and Folkes was arrested.

He was subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.