Family relieved at return of missing Maxfield Avenue twin sisters

A Maxfield Avenue family is relieved that twin sisters who were reported missing on Monday have been found.

The Gleaner understands the 13-year-old sisters were found today.

An Ananda Alert was activated for them yesterday after a report was made to the police.

The girls are from Berwick Road, Kingston 13.

No information was provided to our news team about where they were found.

A male relative was overcome with emotions when The Gleaner visited the home a short while ago.

“Everything alright. We find dem early this morning. You see when kids nuh short of nothing,” he said.

The male relative told The Gleaner that their father is a businessman and their mother works hard to take care of them.

- Andre Williams

