Immigration Corner | What is the Atlantic Immigration Programme?

Dear Ms Powell,

I am interested in the Atlantic Immigration Programme. I have a degree, work experience and savings. A friend told me that she used that programme to get her permanent residence. Can you tell me about the application process and how I can apply? Thank you.

FD

Dear FD,

The Atlantic Immigration Programmme (AIP) is just one of the many programmes that can be utilised by individuals to gain permanent residence in Canada. This programme is for individuals who are interested in living in one of the Atlantic provinces. The four Atlantic provinces are New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

WHO CAN APPLY

You may be eligible to apply under the AIP if you have the required work experience, meet the educational requirements, pass the language requirements, and have the required amount of savings to support yourself and family in Canada.

You must also have a job offer from a designated employer. You should visit the provincial websites to find out more about a valid job offer. Note that the job offer must be non-seasonal, full-time and fall within one of the TEERs (training, education, experience and responsibilities) described below.

If you are an international graduate of a recognised post-secondary institution in Atlantic Canada, then you will not need to have the minimum required work experience, if you studied at a recognised school in Atlantic provinces for at least two years. You must have been a full-time student and lived in the area a minimum of 16 months during the two years before you graduated.

WORK EXPERIENCE

You mentioned that you have work experience. What type of work experience do you have? What is your occupation? Where do you have your work experience? Do you have any experience in Canada?

Under the AIP, you must have a minimum of one year’s work experience within the last five years, in a full-time job, or a minimum of 1,560 hours in a part-time position. The work experience must fall within one of the following skill levels:

TEER 0 (management jobs such as restaurant managers and mine managers)

TEER 1 (professional jobs that usually need a degree from a university, such as doctors, dentists, and architects)

TEER 2 or TEER 3 (technical jobs and skilled trades such as chefs, electricians, and plumbers)

TEER 4 (intermediate jobs that usually call for high-school or job-specific training, such as industrial butchers, security guards and related security service occupations, and retail salespersons and visual merchandisers).

The work experience cannot be from being self-employed, voluntary work or unpaid internships. If you worked in Canada, you must have been authorised to do so by having a work permit or be enrolled in a school which authorises you to work on a part-time basis.

PROOF OF SAVINGS AND LANGUAGE

Most of Canada’s immigration programmes require that you have enough money to support yourself and your family. The amount of savings, known as settlement funds, depend on the number of persons in your family. This figure changes each year. Currently under the AIP, if you are single, you need to provide proof of savings of approximately CND$3,500. For a family of two, you must have savings of CND$4,200. A family of three will need CND$5,100.

Please note that this minimum savings requirement is only for the AIP. If you wish to apply under the Express Entry System, the requirements are different. For the Express Entry System, the recommended savings is a minimum of approximately CND$14,000.

Most Canadian immigration programmes require you to demonstrate your ability to speak either English or French. You will be required to present proof of your language skills. You must sit either the CELPIP, General or IELTS General training examination. For French, the TEF, General examination is required.

SETTLEMENT PLAN

Once you have a valid job offer, proof of savings, education, language skills, your next step is to get a settlement plan from one of the authorised service providers. You must provide a copy of the settlement plan to your employer. You will then get a Certificate of Endorsement so that you can apply for permanent residence via the permanent residence portal.

There are many other options available to individuals with a degree from a recognised school, and therefore I urge you to consult directly with a lawyer to help you choose the best pathway for you and your family, based on your education, occupation and skills.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Send your questions or comments to info@deidepowell.com.