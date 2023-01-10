Man chopped to death in Frankfield, Clarendon

Frankfield in northern Clarendon was rocked by news of the chopping death of a man in the community on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Geovaughni Parkinson of Park Hall in Frankfield.

Police reports are that about 2:30 a.m., Parkinson had a dispute at his home with another man, who inflicted several chop wounds to Parkinson's body.

Residents reportedly heard the commotion and summoned the police. On their arrival, Parkinson was seen with several chop wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy mayor of May Pen and councillor for the Frankfield division, Clive Mundle, has condemned the killing.

"Frankfield is usually a quiet community, and we condemn any murder or eventuality like this. It is very unfortunate, "Mundle told The Gleaner.

Last year, 92 people were murdered in Clarendon . The figure is a 13 per cent decline when compared to 106 homicides for the corresponding period of 2021.

