NIDS regulations to be tabled today

The National Identification System (NIDS) will be one step closer to full rollout with the tabling of the regulations in Parliament today.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for the NIDS, Floyd Green, is expected to also make a statement to Parliament on the NIDS regulations.

In August, Green had reported that the regulations would have been tabled in September.

In December 2022, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the Government was very close to rolling out the NIDS programme for the issuing of identification cards across Jamaica.

He provided the update while launching the NIDS Technical Pilot programme on December 13 at the Jamaica Post Central Sorting Office near downtown Kingston, where the first NIDS location has now been established for identification cards to be issued.