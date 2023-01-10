Student among several injured in Hanover crash

A female high school student is among six persons seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of the Point main road in Hanover, on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred about 10 a.m., in the vicinity of the Grand Palladium Resort in the parish.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling in opposite directions, when they collided near the entrance of the resort.

The Lucea police and the fire department were summoned and the injured, including the student, were rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.