Baby abducted from home in Spanish Town

The Spanish Town police are probing the abduction of a three-month-old baby, on Tuesday afternoon.

The infant, Roshane Malik Hall, was abducted from Horizon Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, some time after 5 p.m.

A woman had reportedly visited the home and was given the baby to hold.

“A Toyota Probox come to the house and the girl get the baby and drive away,” a relative told The Gleaner.

A report was made to the Spanish Town police last evening.

- Andre Williams

