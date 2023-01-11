Businessman Deiwght Peters to chair new 15-member Edna Manley board

Businessman Deiwght Peters has been appointed chairman of the Board of Management of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

The new 15-member board was named by Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams and was ratified by the Cabinet.

The board will serve for three years.

Attorney-at-law Donahue Martin and chartered accountant and management consultant, Beverly Williamson, have been returned from the previous board.

Martin will serve as vice chairman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The other members are:

* Chartered accountant Vintoria Bernard

* Business executive Ann Dawn Young Sang

* Design consultant Michael Bonnick

* Bank of Jamaica director Victor Henry

* Industrial relations executive Vaughn McDonald

* Dr Tamika Benjamin, representing the Ministry of Education and Youth

* Professor Shermaine Barrett of the University of Technology Jamaica.

* Dr Orville Beckford of the University of the West Indies

The board also comprises student representative, Junette Alexander; Interim Principal Dorrett R Campbell, who has been seconded to the college from the Ministry of Education and Youth; Claudia Woon Chin, who represents administrative staff, and Dorraine Reid, who was returned as faculty representative.

Peters, who is head of the modelling agency, SAINT, said that he is humbled to have been asked to serve.

“I have always been a proponent of the advancement of the arts and creative artists. The cultural and creative industries are valued at billions of dollars but are often not given due respect or strategic consideration by many. The mission is to strengthen the EMCVPA brand in the global space through outreach and collaboration. Strategic collaborations with regional and international partners will be an imperative,” he said in a statement.

“This board intends to make the college a cradle for the next generation of power players in all disciplines of the creative, visual, and performing arts,” he continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.