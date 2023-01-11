C-TOC names wanted man

Detectives assigned to the Firearms Trafficking Taskforce of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) have named Roderick Davis as wanted.

Davis was charged with illegal importation of ammunition, however, he absconded bail.

The police say he frequents the Meadowbrook and Seaview Gardens areas in St Andrew and McCooks Pen in St. Catherine.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roderick Davis is asked to call the C-TOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

