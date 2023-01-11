Clarendon farmer charged for fatal attack

Clarendon farmer Omar Willis, otherwise called 'Dippy', has been charged in connection with the chopping death of a man in his yard.

The incident happened in the community of Park Hall on Monday.

Willis, 36, who lives in the community, is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Givonnoi Parkinson, otherwise called 'Orane'.

The May Pen police report that about 2:30 a.m., Parkinson was at home with relatives when he heard a noise outside in his home and went to investigate.

A few minutes later, his relatives heard him crying for help and shouting Willis' name, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Parkinson was seen suffering from chop wounds to the head and upper body.

The police were summoned and Parkinson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Willis was later arrested and according to the police he confessed to the crime and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.