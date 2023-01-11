Digitised traffic ticketing system goes live February 1

The Government's end-to-end digitised ticketing system will go live on February 1, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has advised.

In a statement during Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives, Chang said that the system will “not only increase the efficiency of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) officers by ensuring that motorists who break the law receive with immediacy, the prescribed consequence, but importantly (it) will nullify speculations of corruption and avoidance.”

He informed that tickets will be issued using a handheld device, which will also make the information immediately available to the relevant stakeholders. In addition to the print-out, the motorist will receive an electronic version of the ticket via email.

The ticket can be paid online via the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) portal and the process concluded “quickly, conveniently and non-contentiously”, Chang said.

In addition, Chang noted that the Traffic Ticket Web lookup portal, which has already been launched, will allow motorists to check the status of their tickets, print their records and use this to attend the courts.

He pointed out that the portal will also show the demerit points accumulated by a driver, which will allow employers to “assist in good road behaviour” by keeping track of the conduct of their drivers.

Furthermore, the national security minister outlined that under the New Road Traffic Act, “it will also be an offence to employ a driver whose licence has come up for suspension. So, the employers not only have the incentive to have better discipline around them but, in fact, they too can be fined.”

- JIS News

