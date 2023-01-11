Gas prices down $4.50

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $4.50 to sell for $158.91 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $4.50 to sell for $162.88.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 per litre to sell for $204.34.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $212.26 per litre following a decrease of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $1.91 to sell for $210.04.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.06 to sell for $61.99, while butane will move up by $1.06 to sell for $70.08 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

