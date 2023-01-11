Jamaicans reminded precious metals belong to the State

On the heels of this week's dashed hopes of riches from what was believed to be the discovery of gold in Hanover, the Mines and Geology Division has stated that the Minerals (Vesting) Act confers the right to all minerals to the State.

It says these include metals, such as gold and silver or minerals containing copper, lead and iron; precious stones; carbonaceous minerals, such as coal; and some industrial minerals, such as marble, high-purity limestone and silica sand.

While the mineral found in Hanover was not gold, but pyrite, a substance of little economic value, members of the public are still being encouraged to report such discoveries to the Mines and Geology Division.

The division says it will investigate the mineral occurrence and provide technical and economic recommendations towards its development.

It adds that if a mineral deposit is developed, the law provides for a share of the royalties payable on the minerals mined to be allotted to the landowner.

The division notes that scientific curiosity of the public has led to many important discoveries that have added to the body of knowledge on the Geology of Jamaica.

