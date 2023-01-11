JFJ wants swift suspension of CPFSA head

Human Rights lobby group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), is calling for the Public Services Commission to move swiftly to suspend chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Rosalee Gage-Grey, pending the outcome of a comprehensive investigation into her conduct.

The Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA) has released an explosive report knocking the CPFSA head after several wards were exposed to an American donor who was punished for indecent involvement with a minor.

The report accused Gage-Grey of a “gross breach” of care for engaging Carl Robanske through the CPFSA.

"While natural justice and due process underpin the need for a full investigation before more permanent measures are taken, including possible termination, Ms Gage-Grey cannot remain in the position as is," the JFJ contended in a media release on Wednesday.

JFJ said the circumstances are "untenable given the erosion of public trust amidst allegations of failure to protect wards of the state, alleged interference with investigations and purported misrepresentation of facts."

JFJ stated that having read the OCA's report it believes that the situation is reflective of an institutional failure, that basically gave carte blanche access of children to an alleged sexual predator.

The group questioned whether the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse was engaged at all and whether the persons purported to have intimidated and interfered with the OCA's investigation faced any disciplinary actions.

JFJ called for a further investigation by relevant authorities to ascertain if there are any clear breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act that may warrant termination, criminal charges or other appropriate sanctions of CPFSA officers, beyond the chief executive officer.

JFJ said the saga raises questions around the level of oversight provided by the Ministry of Youth.

It also wants the government to implement strong background check procedures for all persons interacting with children in state care.

