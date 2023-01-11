Leadership prayer breakfast chair urges closer partnership between JPs and police

Reverend Samuel McCook, chairman of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, has joined calls for justices of the peace (JP) to work more closely with the police in the fight against crime.

Speaking at the commissioning service for JPs in St James last month, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck charged custoses to assign lay magistrates to police stations in their respective parishes in order to strengthen the partnership in crime fighting.

Addressing this morning's press briefing for the 43rd annual staging of the prayer breakfast, McCook said he supports this position.

“I think that the Minister is affirming something that we all support, and it is a practise for the JPs to support the police, and many ministers are JPs. I believe I speak on behalf of our leaders in the churches of various denominations and groupings that we welcome the invitation to increase our engagement in the fight against crime and the fight to create a safer Jamaica for all of us as Jamaicans, as one community,” McCook said.

At the same time, he suggested that the media could do more to highlight positive events that occur in Jamaica including the impact of the leadership breakfast.

McCook also noted that efforts have been made over time to increase its the relevance amid criticisms that the event, which began in 1981, is a waste of time.

Contributions arising from this year's prayer breakfast, which will be held on January 19 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in a blended in-person and online format, will go to the Students Christian Fellowship and Scripture Union.

- Christopher Thomas

