Media barred as accused faces court for missionaries’ murders

The media was barred from covering the Tuesday afternoon hearing in which one of the men arrested for the 2016 murder of two American missionaries in St Mary was expected to plead guilty to two counts of murder under a plea deal.

On Monday, defendant Dwight Henry had indicated in the Home Circuit that he wished to take a certain course and the matter was postponed to Tuesday.

However, when the case was called up, Justice Leighton Pusey ordered members of the press to withdraw from the hearing amid fears that reports on the proceedings could prejudice the jury in the upcoming trial for Henry’s co-accused, Andre Thomas.

The judge said that although the Plea Negotiations Act allows for the proceedings to be done in open court, he believes it would be prudent to have the hearing in camera, given that it was so close to the jury trial.

Additionally, the judge said that he would not want to have aspects of the evidence that will be discussed reported in light of the other trial.

The deceased men’s widows and children were, however, allowed inside but a gag order was placed on them.

Randy Hentzel, 48, and Harold Nichols, 53 were both found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1, 2016.

The two were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles.

When the men appeared for the start of the trial on Monday, Henry’s lawyer, Dian Jobson, informed the court that after having mature discussions, her client was desirous of taking a certain course. The matter was postponed for her to have further discussion with him regarding the details and for her to update the court on Tuesday morning.

But Tuesday, when the matter resumed, Director of Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn asked for a further adjournment until the afternoon, noting that it would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

Thomas, through his lawyer, Leroy Equiano, had indicated on Monday that he was not considering a similar route.

As a result, the indictment on which the men were jointly charged was severed on Tuesday.

Thomas is to return to court on Thursday for trial.

Attorney-at-law Althea Freeman is also representing Thomas, while Kerry-Ann Duhaney is representing Henry.

