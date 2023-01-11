No word on Gage-Grey stepping aside

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Maureen Dwyer says there has been no indication from Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) boss Rosalee Gage-Grey that she will be stepping aside to facilitate investigations.

“I'm not aware of that. I'm not aware that she has resigned but remember there's a process,” Dwyer told The Gleaner Wednesday morning.

Education minister Fayval Williams on Tuesday urged Gage-Grey, following the scathing Office of the Children's Advocate report, to step aside while Dwyer and the Public Service Commission scrutinise her leadership of the agency.

The report accused Gage-Grey of a “gross breach” of care for engaging Carl Robanske through the agency tasked with caring for and protecting the nation's children.

Robanske was flagged in the United States over inappropriate sexual contact with a child and had his teaching licence suspended.

Williams told Parliament on Tuesday that the only course of action was for Gage-Grey to “at least” step aside while additional investigations are carried out.

“The situation is untenable and cannot be defended,” the minister told colleague legislators.

