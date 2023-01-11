Pathways murder accused to seek bail

A bail application is to be made in the Home Circuit Court on April 24 for the man who is charged with cutting the throat of a woman during an alleged ritual at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

Andre Ruddock is charged with the October 2021 murder of 39-year-old Tanika Gardner during an alleged sacrificial ritual at the church.

A plea and case management conference was scheduled for today but it was unable to proceed due to the unavailability of a court reporter.

Lead lawyer in the matter, Anthony Williams, however, informed the court that he intends to make a bail application on the next occasion.

Ruddock, who was a member of the Kevin Smith-led Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, is charged with murder and wounding with intent.

It is alleged that during a ritual the now-deceased pastor instructed another congregant to slit the throat of Gardner.

The congregant refused and Ruddock allegedly took the knife and slashed the woman's throat.

Shortly after the bizarre murder, Smith died in a car crash in Bog Walk, St Catherine while being transported to Kingston to go to another police station.

A policeman was also killed and two others were injured in the crash.

Smith was to be charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Attorney-at-law Venise Brown is also representing Ruddock.

