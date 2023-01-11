PNP condemns riot in Brazil capital

The People's National Party (PNP) has condemned the attacks by supporters of Brazil's former President, Jair Bolsonaro, on the Brazilian capital on January 8, likening it to the 2021 invasion US Capitol attack.

The supporters of the former president stormed and vandalised the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Office before security forces regained control of the Capital.

"The PNP joins in the call for all perpetrators of this violence and anarchy to be brought to justice and commends President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Brazilian security forces for restoring law and order in the capital," a media release from the party on Wednesday said.

The PNP said the action by Bolsonario's supporters is identical to the US Capitol attacks in its goal of disrupting the rule of law and democracy.

"Democracy and the People's voice must always take their natural course, and no group of persons must upset or feel the need to disrupt the will of the People," the PNP added.

