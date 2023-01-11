Police investigate man's death in Red Ground, Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a man at his home in Red Ground district, in the parish, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Gerald Browner, unemployed, of Red Ground district.

It has been reported that about 12:30 p.m., Browner and his girlfriend were at home, when she went into another section of the house.

She reportedly heard explosions in the room in which she left Browner and went to investigate.

She discovered him lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, the scene was processed and Browner transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.