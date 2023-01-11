Update | Abducted St Catherine infant found in St James

The police have confirmed that the infant who was abducted from Horizon Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday has been found.

The three-month-old was discovered in the community of Cambridge in St James this afternoon.

The baby, Roshane Malik Hall, is now undergoing medical examination.

A suspect is in custody.

The infant was abducted some time after 5 p.m. on Tuesday

A woman had reportedly visited the home and was given the baby to hold.

“A Toyota Probox come to the house and the girl get the baby and drive away,” a relative told The Gleaner.

A report was made to the Spanish Town police last evening.

- Andre Williams

