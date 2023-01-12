11 detained, guns and ammunition seized in St James security operation

Eleven people have been detained and two guns as well as ammunition seized in a major police/military operation under way in St James.

The police have not yet released the details surrounding the find of a sub-machine gun and a Glock pistol.

A post to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Twitter page said almost 40 rounds of ammunition were also seized during simultaneous operations across St James.

The operations are continuing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.