Alphansus Davis High celebrates 50th anniversary

After 50 years in operation, the Alphansus Davis High School, formerly Spalding High, is now more poised for growth, says principal of the institution, George Henry.

At a church service held on Sunday, January 8, to commemorate the milestone, Henry said that the decision to start with a spiritual celebration forms part of the institution’s mandate to keep God at the forefront.

He said that over the years, the accomplishments of the school have been nothing short of divine transformation, which has not only lifted the institution’s profile, but also improved the lives of students, including some who, he said, society had given up on.

“When this institution was opened on the 8th of January 1973, there were many persons, parents included who scoffed at the idea of having their children enrolled at the Spalding Junior Secondary School then … . There were many who thought nothing good could happen at the school, or come from the institution.”

He said the belief found root even among the students, who accepted the false narrative that they were good for nothing. It soon lost its footing, however, when enrolment increased and academic and vocational successes were realised.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Currently serving the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann and Trelawny, Henry said the school now boasts an enrolment of over 1,500 students, a 100 per cent pass rate in nine subject areas of 31 disciplines in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) since 2018, and a 100 per cent pass rate in nine out of 13 disciplines in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in 2020.

Among the school’s other accomplishments are awards of excellence in science inventions, the establishment of a police youth club, and successes in sporting events, and achievements in vocational areas.

“Our noble institution has come a far way, but there is still hard work to be done, in order for us to realise its true potential … . For the next 50 years and beyond, this ‘beacon on the hill’ will continue to ensure that students leaving our walls will be well-rounded and ready for the (next) phase of their lives.”

Alphansus Davis, former principal and the man after whom the school was named in 2019, underscored the importance of reflecting on the achievements of a school that has exceeded many expectations.

“The school has grown from strength to strength under the guidance of five principals, [and] seven vice-principals, ably assisted by hundreds of academic, administrative and ancillary staff. Because of the collective efforts, the school now occupies a pride of place in Jamaica and ... a central role in educating generations of youth, who have gone on to play important roles in society, whether in education, health or business in Jamaica and overseas.”

Davis said his wish is that the school will continue to solidify its mark and receive the recognition it truly deserves.

The ceremony was held under the theme ‘Appreciating the past, celebrating the present through diligence to success’.