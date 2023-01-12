Corporate Hands | Ashley Furniture Home Store donates to United Way of Jamaica, Children First

Unicomer Group, through the Ashley Furniture brand, made a donation of $1.2 million to the United Way of Jamaica and the Children First Agency at the culmination of its ‘Couch Conversations’ series. The handover was made on January 4 at the Ashley Furniture Home Store in Kingston. Unicomer Jamaica Managing Director Edwin Vaquerano (second right) greets Children First Agency Executive Director Claudette Richardson-Pious (second left) and patron Dr Simone French (centre), while Ashley Regional Director Ann Marie Walters (left) and General Manager Pamille Shaw Blair present the cheque.