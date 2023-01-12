Corporate Hands | FirstRock donates to Clarendon police

Members of the FirstRock Foundation present 100 care packages to the Clarendon Police Division to assist in strengthening the relationship between the community and police officers. From left: Santanio Husi, secretary and operations officer, FirstRock Foundation; Denshar Mitchell-Burrows, Clarendon Crime Prevention Committee; Khadije Swaby, FirstRock Group’s marketing support officer; and Sherianne Thompson Hart, marketing manager, pose for a photo at the FirstRock Group office after handing over the care packages on Tuesday.