Corporate Hands | Mustard Seed Communities benefit from JN Foundation

Staff and administrators of three children’s homes – Sophie’s Place in Gordon Town, St Andrew; My Father’s House, also in St Andrew; and Jerusalem, located in Spanish Town, St Catherine in St Catherine, were overjoyed after receiving a donation of personal care and food items from the JN Foundation and employees across the JN Group, recently. Chevanese Peters (fourth right), programmes coordinator at the JN Foundation, and other members of the JN team present donation to Christine Madden Watson (fourth left), administrator at Sophie’s Place.