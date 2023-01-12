Deaths, migration deplete JP numbers in Trelawny

Deaths and migration from the parish of Trelawny have depleted the number of justices of the peace (JPs) available to authenticate documents for residents.

Custos Hugh Gentles told The Gleaner he is aware of the situation and taking steps to boost the number of JPs.

"In 2022 a number of interviews were conducted and the names submitted to the Ministry of Justice. Nothing happened and I plan to have another set of interviews and submit the names to MOJ early in 2023," Gentles said.

He expressed hope that he will be able to commission a new set of JPs shortly.

In the meantime, he said persons who are interested in becoming justices of the peace can send their applications to the Custos' office.

President of the parish's Lay Magistrates Association, Ken Grant, said the effort to increase the number of JPs in the parish is welcome.

"What it will do is reduce the pressure on those of us who willing to serve," Grant said.

-Leon Jackson

