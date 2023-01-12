Thu | Jan 12, 2023

Earth Today | Hillside adoption

Published:Thursday | January 12, 2023 | 12:19 AM
A member of the Jamaica Public Service team plants a tree seedling in the Bull Head Forest Reserve in Clarendon recently, as part of the Adopt-A-Hillside programme. The company has sponsored the reforestation of 2.34 hectares in the forest reserve.
Contributed
